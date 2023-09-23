ADVERTISEMENT

Police put up posters of ‘wanted Maoists’ in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana

September 23, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Posters with photos of as many as nine ‘wanted Maoists’ in the name of Bhadradri Kothagudem district police sprang up in various parts of Telangana’s Charla mandal bordering Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

The police have stepped up the poster campaign against the Maoists in the border mandal at a time when the Maoist ultras are observing week-long celebrations of the CPI (Maoist) 19th Formation Day.

The posters mentioned the cash rewards on the ‘wanted Maoists’ ranging from ₹4 lakh to ₹20 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The posters also contained the mobile phone numbers of the police officials of Charla, Dummugudem, Ashwapuram, Manuguru, Karakagudem, Gundala, Komararam, Palvancha rural, Lakshmidevipalli, Allapalli and Bodu police stations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US