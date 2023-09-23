HamberMenu
Police put up posters of ‘wanted Maoists’ in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana

September 23, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Posters with photos of as many as nine ‘wanted Maoists’ in the name of Bhadradri Kothagudem district police sprang up in various parts of Telangana’s Charla mandal bordering Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

The police have stepped up the poster campaign against the Maoists in the border mandal at a time when the Maoist ultras are observing week-long celebrations of the CPI (Maoist) 19th Formation Day.

The posters mentioned the cash rewards on the ‘wanted Maoists’ ranging from ₹4 lakh to ₹20 lakh.

The posters also contained the mobile phone numbers of the police officials of Charla, Dummugudem, Ashwapuram, Manuguru, Karakagudem, Gundala, Komararam, Palvancha rural, Lakshmidevipalli, Allapalli and Bodu police stations.

