Hyderabad

Police prevent MPs, leaders from going to SLBC in Nalgonda district

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and former Congress Legislature Party leader K. Jana Reddy, was detained at Chintapally police station, while they were proceeding to Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel project for Jala Deeksha on Tuesday noon.

Tension prevailed at Godakondla near Mall in Rangareddy district, where the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board project is located, when MP Venkat Reddy staged a sit-in as police objected to his travel.

The police, citing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, said no permission was given to organise a protest. Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Mr. Jana Reddy were also taken to the Chintapally police station and detained.

While Bhongir MP Venkat Reddy described the Telangana Formation Day as “a black day”, for insulting people’s representatives and stifling their voice, the TPCC chief said all Congress leaders were following mandatory measures in view of COVID-19. “Although we act as per rules, you object. And when KCR violates all rules with some 2000 people at Kondapochamma, you arrange bandobust,” he said.

Senior Congress leader K. Jana Reddy said the role of the Opposition in raising people’s issues and questioning the establishment was being sidelined under the TRS rule.

