Police personnel chant the fitness mantra

Apart from crime updates, fitness is discussed in social media groups

WhatsApp messenger groups of a few police stations in Hyderabad are now home to conversations around fitness, in addition to discussing crime updates.

Sharing details about the new fitness initiative which was launched in eastern zone of Hyderabad Commissionerate, Joint Commissioner of Police M. Ramesh said that in the police department, the health quotient of personnel is now being focused on, with policemen being encouraged to walk at least 6,000 steps or 4 km per day and share the screenshots of their physical activity.

“This will certainly boost a healthy competition among our personnel as a culture of fitness sets in. Soon, we will have more fit and healthy police personnel in the city,” he told The Hindu. Mr. Ramesh, a bicycle enthusiast and marathon runner himself, said that they started the initiative some 20 days ago as a healthy practice for both personal and professional life. “Our staff has become more health conscious and have started discussing good food habits and personal accomplishments, apart from the daily crime updates in the WhatsApp groups,” the officer said. “With more than 90% personnel using smartphones one can download the fitness apps and share their daily ‘achievements’ at zero extra cost. We will conduct research in police health pre- and post-fitness, stress levels, wellness etc.” Mr. Ramesh added.

“Everyday they can walk for at least 6,000 steps, and there is no force. This has built competitive spirit among the force,” he said, adding that even the family members of the personnel have praised the initiative.

Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar during an annual press meet announced to roll out the initiative across the city.