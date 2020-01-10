Police permission to rally decried

There was criticism from various quarters of Hyderabad police, who, after declaring a few days ago that no permission would be granted for rallies and processions, ended up permitting the AIMIM-backed United Muslim Action Committee for taking out Tiranga rally on Friday.

“This biased act of police shows that government is being run by AIMIM and they (cops) are acting at the behest of them,” said BJP MP Aravind Dharmapuri.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar had denied permission for the Congress’ ‘Save Nation Save Constitution’ rally on December 28. “When I spoke to him over the phone, the Commissioner asked me to go to the court to take permission and disconnected the phone,” Mr. Reddy said, adding that the permission was declined as it would ‘cause disturbance to public life’.

On Dec. 26, Mr. Anjani Kumar said that they would not allow anyone to come on the streets to protest as that would have a massive impact over 75 lakh vehicular traffic in the city.

However, on Friday Mr. Anjani Kumar amended his earlier statement by saying the permission for Tiranga rally was granted as Mir Alam Eidgah was on the suburbs of the city. “People gathered at Eidgah for traditional Friday prayer and permission was given to go to Shastripuram in Cyberabad where a public meeting was organised. No public speech took place on the ground.”

According to the Commissioner, rallies and processions taken on Tank Bund are different from those held on the outskirts. “People attended Friday prayer and silently walked to the venue in Cyberabad,” he said.