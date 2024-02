February 09, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

A free medical camp was organised by the Jayashankar Bhupalpally police in association with Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet, and the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department at the remote Pegadapalli in Mahamutharam mandal on Thursday. The camp was inaugurated by Superintendent of Police Kiran Khare. People from several interior villages, including far-flung Gutti Koya tribal habitations, participated in the camp. Medicines were given for free to the needy.