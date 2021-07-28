Police on high alert in Bhadrachalam Agency

Maoists observe Martyrs’ Memorial Week

Surprise vehicle checks were conducted by the police at various border points in Bhadrachalam Agency on Wednesday as part of stepped-up vigil to scuttle attempts, if any, by Maoists to carry out attacks targeting vital installations during the outlawed outfit’s Martyrs' Memorial Week, which began on Wednesday.

Dummugudem mandal, which shares 25-km long inter-State border with Maoists-hotbed of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, saw intensive combing operations by the police and the CRPF jawans in the volatile forested border region.

Bhadrachalam town police led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Dr G Vineeth conducted a surprise vehicle checking on the outskirts of the temple town close to the inter-State border with Andhra Pradesh, late on Wednesday evening.

Joint teams of the police and the CRPF personnel scoured the forests straddling the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border on Wednesday maintaining a hawk-eyed vigil on the porous forest routes and ferry points along the Godavari in Dummugudem mandal.