Police on alert over Maoist movement in Maharashtra

Police have launched an intensive combing operation in the Kailash Tekdi forest area in Adilabad district’s Boath mandal, adjoining Maharashtra, in the early hours of Thursday following suspected movement of armed Maoists on the other side of the inter-State border.

Police teams fanned out to the fringe areas of the forests in Boath mandal based on specific inputs about the movement of ultras along the Telangana-Maharashtra border, sources said.

Vigil has been stepped up in the interior border villages to track down the rebels, believed to have entered into the forest area straddling the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, a few days ago.

A police officer brushed aside reports that an old rusted grenade was recovered during the combing operation near the inter-State border on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Bhadrachalam sub-divisional police have intensified investigation into the murder of Kurnapalli deputy sarpanch, Irpa Ramudu, by suspected Maoist militia members in Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday night.