Police on alert over Maoist movement in Maharashtra

Combing operation underway in Kailash Tekdi forest area of Adilabad district

Special Correspondent ADILABAD
September 01, 2022 22:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have launched an intensive combing operation in the Kailash Tekdi forest area in Adilabad district’s Boath mandal, adjoining Maharashtra, in the early hours of Thursday following suspected movement of armed Maoists on the other side of the inter-State border.

Police teams fanned out to the fringe areas of the forests in Boath mandal based on specific inputs about the movement of ultras along the Telangana-Maharashtra border, sources said.

Vigil has been stepped up in the interior border villages to track down the rebels, believed to have entered into the forest area straddling the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, a few days ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A police officer brushed aside reports that an old rusted grenade was recovered during the combing operation near the inter-State border on Thursday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, the Bhadrachalam sub-divisional police have intensified investigation into the murder of Kurnapalli deputy sarpanch, Irpa Ramudu, by suspected Maoist militia members in Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app