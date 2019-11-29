Police nab four suspects for Hyderabad vet’s murder

A day after a 27-year-old veterinarian was allegedly gang-raped and murdered, the Cyberabad police have detained four suspects on Friday.

They are being interrogated at Special Operation Team office in Narsingi and the police likely to announce the arrests later in the day.

Quartet ‘confess’

Sources told The Hindu that the four suspects -- two lorry drivers and two helpers-- were picked-up from different locations in the wee hours of Friday and brought to Hyderabad. “They confessed to committing the crime,” the officer said, adding that the perpetrators were under the influence of alcohol when they committed the offence. The suspected lorry drivers are identified as Naveen and Pasha, while Keshavulu and Shiva are cleaners.

A senior officer associated with the investigation said after abducting and sexually assaulting the government vet, the suspects strangulated her to death and torched her body in an underpass on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway near Chatanpally village.

On Wednesday night, the veterinarian who was on her way home after a medical check-up at Gachibowli was abducted near Tondupally toll gate of Outer Ring Road near RGI Airport. Later, her charred body was found in an underpass near Chatanpally in Shadnagar, 60 km from the here.

Rescue ruse

Around 9.20 p.m. the victim reached the Tondupally toll gate, where she parked her two-wheeler, before taking a cab to Gachibowli. On returning, she found her two-wheeler’s tyre was punctured. Police also suspect the vehicle was deliberately punctured by the culprits to trap the victim.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Rekha Sharma has demanded strict action against the culprits and wrote to V.C.Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, stating that the NCW is constituting an inquiry committee headed by its members.

“Considering the gravity of the matter, I request you to kindly investigate and take appropriate action in the matter. A detailed action report must be sent to the Commission at the earliest,” her letter cited.

Outrage and codemnation

Earlier today, IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao took to Twitter to condemn the offence. “Outraged and deeply anguished by the murder. I am confident that Telangana DGP& the police will catch the animals who committed this heinous crime & deliver justice at the earliest. I’ll personally monitor the case too. Anyone in distress, please dial 100,” he Tweeted.

Meanwhile, Telangana DGP M. Mahender Reddy Tweeted: “Deeply pained & anguished. #Telangana Police will do everything possible at its command to nab the offenders at the earliest & get them convicted through a fast track trial. Anyone, anytime, anywhere in distress, plz #Dial100, knock @ Hawkeye.”

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy told The Hindu that he will be meeting the family of the victim on Saturday.