Police meet kin of Maoist

Hyderabad

27 June 2021 18:48 IST

Ramagundem police on Sunday went to Babbera Chiluka village in Kothapalli mandal in Mancherial district to meet the family members of outlawed CPI (Maoist) Special Zonal Committee member Mulla Devender Reddy’s family members.

Interacting with Devender’s sister Indira, brother-in-law Ravinder Reddy, other family members and villagers, Jaipur ACP Narender informed them that several underground Maoist leaders were infected with the deadly Coronavirus and passed away for want of medical assistance in the forests.

He asked them to ask Devender, and another Maoist leader from the village — Atram Lachanna alias Ganganna — to come out of the forest, surrender before the State and get medical treatment. “They can surrender and save their lives instead of dying in the forest. They should also think of their family members. State will provide all facilities and rehabilitation for them,” the officer said. The officer also distributed clothes and fruits in the village.

