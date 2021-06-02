Police medals announced

Gajwel Assistant Commissioner of Police Palakuri Narayana and Hyderabad city police constable Y Ram Reddy have been awarded Mukhyamantri Sarvonnatta Police Pathakam by the State government on the occasion of State Formation Day on June 2 for their outstanding performance.

While Mr. Narayana is ACP Gajwel, which is part of the Assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, constable Reddy played a crucial role in establishing and implementing State and police station level social media and public interface platforms for better service delivery.

Greyhounds junior commando G Anjaneyulu was awarded Shourya Patakamu, while Hyderabad city police's ACP (Special Branch-North zone) Jogula Narsaiah and seven other bagged Mahonnatha Seva Pathakamu.

Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force (North Zone) Inspector K Nageswar Rao was among 92 other police personnel from across the State who were awarded Uttama Seva Pathakamu. City’s Additional DCP Traffic (North) Aggadi Bhaskar and 464 others were selected for Seva Patakamu.

Likewise, nine officers from the Anti Corruption Bureau, seven officers from DG (Vigilance and Enforcement), 17 officers from Disaster Response and Fire Service personnel and 18 officers from Special Protection Force have been selected for various awards by the government.