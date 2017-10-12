Police list some dos and don’ts for T-20 spectators

Fans can bring their mobile phones to watch the India-Australia T-20 international, but not the power banks and other electronic appliances, according to Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda,.

Mr. Bhagwat informed the media at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Thursday said that security personnel manning all the gates would appeal to the fans to go through the drill of switching off the phones before entering the venue. “This is also one of the reasons we appeal to the fans to come well in advance to the venue to avoid any inconvenience. All the entry gates will be thrown open four hours before the match commences at 7 p.m.,” he said.

The top police official listed out the things which are not allowed, including any metallic objects, umbrellas, water bottles, sticks to carry any banners (national tri-colour flags are allowed but without the sticks). For constant surveillance, 56 CCTV cameras are installed in and around the stadium and for safety of spectators, women in particular, SHE teams are deputed and everything will be monitored from the Control Room set up at the venue, Mr. Bhagwat said.

“In all, 1,800 policemen will be on the job for smooth conduct of the match,” he said. “The vigilance teams of cops will keep a tab on the sales of eatables and beverages by the vendors and the spectators can bring to the notice of the authorities by calling 100 or 9490617111 if anyone is charging exorbitant prices,” the top police official informed.

“Importantly, we appeal to the spectators not to cause panic in case there is heavy rain as they can all move into the large lung space available behind the galleries to take cover instead of indulging in a mad rush and leading to any untoward incidents,” he said. “There is enough space for parking 1,940 four-wheelers and 5,050 two-wheelers in the designated spaces in and around the stadium,” he said.