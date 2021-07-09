Police launch campaign urging Maoists to join the mainstream

The move comes ahead of the CPI (Maoist)’s Martyrs’ Week slated to be held from July 28 to August 3

As part of a multi-pronged strategy to ensure surrender of key Maoist cadres active in the forest region along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, the Bhadrachalam sub-division police launched a campaign titled ‘Intiki Randi-Kutumbamtho Jeevinchandi’ (Return to your home – live with your families).

The campaign forms the crux of the uni-focal strategy of the police to reach out to the family members of the underground Maoist guerrillas in the remote tribal habitations along the inter-State border to persuade them to prevail upon the Maoists working underground to join the mainstream.

The move comes ahead of the CPI (Maoist)’s Martyrs’ week slated to be held from July 28 to August 3. The COVID-19 lockdown period in the past two months saw vigorous outreach activities by the police in the remote tribal pockets of Bhadrachalam Agency bordering the Maoist strongholds in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar division. The CPI (Maoist) Manuguru Local Organising Squad (LOS) Area Committee Member (ACM) Madivi Iduma alias Surender, 23, along with his wife Madakam Budri alias Sony, 23, Dalam member, surrendered before the Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in Kothagudem last month.

Police sources said the couple surrendered due to fear of the spread of COVID-19 among Maoist ranks.

About 19 Maoist militia/village committee members from three remote tribal habitations in Charla and Dummugudem mandals turned themselves in before the police in Kothagudem on June 15.

Mr Sunil Dutt interacted with the family members of several Maoist underground cadres during a meeting held to mark the launch of Intiki Randi-Kutumbamtho Jeevinchandi campaign at Charla police station on Monday. The SP handed over rice and groceries to the family members of the Maoist rebels on the occasion.

The SP called upon the Maoist guerrillas to abjure violence and return to the mainstream to live a normal life along with their family members by availing the government’s rehabilitation package for surrendered Maoists. Police sources said that plans were afoot to hold meetings in other Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas in the district under the Intiki Randi-Kutumbamtho Jeevinchandi campaign in the next couple of days.