Police killed Raju, say family members

“When they picked us up last week, the police said they would leave us only after Raju is nabbed. On Wednesday evening, they just dropped us near Uppal bus station, giving us ticket charges, and left,” family members of suspect Pallakonda Raju said on Thursday.

Wailing family members, moments after the news of Raju’s body being found on the Station Ghanpur railway track became a sensation, said: “He didn’t die by suicide, the police killed him.”

Family members of Raju, suspect in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Singareni Colony last week, were connected to undivided Nalgonda district.

Although the family hails from Jangaon, his sister’s family resides in Addagudur mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and his wife’s family is from Tirumalagiri mandal’s Jalalpuram in Suryapet.

“One officer even told my father, to take care of me and my daughter and not to neglect us for what Raju had done,” Mounika, the deceased’s wife sobbed.

According to Veeramma, the 30-year-old suspect’s mother, “We overheard the police conversations, which said Raju was caught near a railway station earlier this week and as per orders from the top he should be killed in an encounter.”

Yadamma, Raju’s mother-in-law at Jalalpuram, had a different view. “He has no right to live after committing such an act,” she said, speaking to media persons.

Raju was with the in-laws in August, around the time of Rakshabandhan.

He was reportedly involved in an altercation with them during that visit.

For Anitha, the suspect’s sister in Addagudur, the government should extend assistance to the victims - Raju’s wife Mounika and her under-one-year child.