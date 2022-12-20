Police job aspirant dies while undergoing treatment in Warangal

December 20, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - WARANGAL

A 26-year-old police job aspirant from Mulugu district Banoth Rajender died of “cardiac arrest” while undergoing treatment at the MGM Hospital in Warangal in the early hours of Tuesday.

Rajender was admitted to the hospital after he fainted soon after participating in the 1600-metre run as part of the physical efficiency test for the recruitment of the posts of stipendiary cadet trainee constable and sub-inspector of police here over a week ago, sources said.

He reportedly developed heart complications and suffered a cardiac arrest in the early hours of the day. He could not be saved despite best efforts by the doctors, hospital sources added.

Sources said that he had nurtured an ambition to join the uniformed services and qualified in the preliminary written test earlier conducted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) with a strong resolve to secure a job in the police department.

He hailed from a poor tribal family of Shiva Thanda in Mulugu district.