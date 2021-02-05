Police interact with RBI officials on loan app fraud

Police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates investigating alleged financial irregularities by instant loan app companies on Friday held a meeting with the Reserve Bank of India appointed working group for devising modalities to regulate the space of digital money lending in the country.
They apprised the officials of the RBI on the entire situation arising out of the operation of unscrupulous money lending apps and their predatory approach towards public lending and recovering the loans.
Further, the police suggested devising guidelines to streamline the digital lending by authorised NBFCs using various platforms. “Public must be able to identify the genuine and unauthorised money lending agencies and their lending process should be transparent and adherent to all the legal provisions,” they said.
The investigators also suggested that the banks whose accounts are being used for money transactions by these fraudulent money lending apps must have a stringent mechanism for KYC and also periodical review of the activities to alert the law enforcement agencies of any suspicious transactions. Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar, State Counter Intelligence chief Rajesh Kumar, Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty and other senior officers were present at the video conference.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath