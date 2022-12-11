Police intensify poster campaign against Maoist action team

December 11, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MULUGU

Police have intensified the poster campaign against four wanted Maoists, suspected to be members of an action team of the outlawed outfit, in various parts of Mulugu district, which shares a border with strife-torn areas of Chhattisgarh.

Acting on specific information about the movement of a Maoist action team in the restive Telangana-Chhattisgarh border region, the police launched a poster campaign announcing prize money for giving information about the elusive Maoist action team members.

The ‘wanted posters’ with the pictures of four Maoist action team members surfaced at different places, including at the bus stations in Mulugu and elsewhere in the tribal majority district, on Saturday.

The posters captioned “Action Team Samacharam Maaku – Bahumathi Meeku” sprang up mainly in the forest fringe areas spanning the Left-Wing Extremism affected border region, sources said.

The posters contained the phone numbers of the district police officials as well as the Inspectors of Police of Mulugu, Pasra, Eturunagaram and Venkatapuram circles with an appeal to give information about the movement of the Maoist action team members by calling Dial 100.

Similar posters had also been stuck in different parts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district as part of the multi-pronged strategy of the Police department to track down the elusive Maoists in the volatile forested region straddling the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.