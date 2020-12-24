Police inspector set ablaze

Jawaharnagar police inspector P. Bikshapathi Rao sustained severe burn injuries when inmates of a house allegedly threw kerosene on his legs and set him afire on Thursday at Balaji Nagar in the area.
Mr. Rao, according to sources, went inside after noticing smoke billowing from the house, as two women living there were threatening to set themselves on fire protesting the encroachment demolition drive by the municipal authorities.
“When the inspector, who was on the spot assisting the GHMC officers, noticed smoke coming from the house, he rushed there in an attempt to rescue the women. But, when he opened the door, they suddenly threw kerosene on his legs, and set him afire,” police said.
Mr. Rao was soon shifted to a private hospital in the area, and from there he was rushed to a corporate hospital in Secunderabad.
“He suffered 40 -50 % burns on his limbs. He is under constant medical observation,” Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M. Bhagwat said.
The incident took place around 6 p.m. and the women were identified as Punamchand and Shanti Kumari.
Officials said that Mr. Rao went to the demolition spot as the women earlier threw chilli powder on an SI who was with the GHMC officials. A group of BJP workers also protested against the demolition. The women were allegedly emboldened by the protest.
