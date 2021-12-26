Police incumbents take charge

IPS officer Kalmeshwar Shingenavar with Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra after taking charge as DCP (Crimes) on Sunday.

Hyderabad

26 December 2021 21:03 IST

Shikha Goel assumes office as TS ACB director

It was a festive atmosphere at various police units in Hyderabad and across the State on Sunday with newly-posted incumbents taking charge.

Senior IPS officer Shikha Goel took charge as the director of Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while Joint Commissioner of Police A.R. Srinivas assumed office from Ms. Goel.

An IPS officer of the 2012 batch, G. Chandana Deepti took charge as DCP (North Zone), Hyderabad, a post previously occupied by her batchmate Kalmeshwar Shingenavar. He assumed office as DCP (Crimes), Cyberabad, from his batchmate Rohini Priyadarshini, while the latter took charge as Medak Superintendent of Police. DCP (Shamshabad) Nyalakonda Prakash Reddy took charge as DCP (Traffic-I), Hyderabad, by relieving his predecessor L.S. Chowhan, who was holding office for more than seven years.

Advertising

Advertising

N. Swetha took charge as Commissioner of Police, Siddipet.

Senior police officers (non-cadre SsP) Gone Sandeep, K. Shilpavalli and R. Jagadishwar Reddy took charge as Deputy Commissioners of Police, Balanagar, Madhapur and Shamshabad zones, respectively.

In districts, Sharath Chandra Pawar, an IPS officer of the 2016 batch, took charge as Superintendent of Police, Mahabubabad, and K. Manohar and N. Venkateshwarlu took charge as the SsP of Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet respectively.

K.R. Nagaraju, who has been conferred IPS recently, assumed the office of Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad.

In a major reshuffle recently, 30 police officers had been transferred across the State.