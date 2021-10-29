Police in mission mode to ensure fair poll

V. Satyanarayana

KARIMNAGAR

29 October 2021 23:18 IST

‘No one trying to disrupt the polling process will be spared’

Since the Huzurabad byelection notification was issued a few weeks ago, the Karimnagar police force, led by Commissioner V. Satyanarayana, is in mission mode to ensure a free and fair election. From deploying forces on the day of nominations to the day of polling (Saturday) at 7 am, police threw a security blanket over the entire constituency to ensure that fiercely contested bypoll passed off peacefully.

Mr. Satyanarayana made it clear that attempts by candidate to secure votes using force or rowdysm would be met with an iron hand. As per Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, non-residents of Huzurabad who were in the constituency for campaign were sent away 48 hours before the polling day.

Eighteen companies of para-military forces (Central Reserved Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, and Central Industrial Security Force) arrived in Karimnagar district. They were positioned at key points. Two more companies of Telangana State Special Police were also drawn for security arrangements.

In addition to them, a 1,788-plus Karimnagar police force is also on by-election duty. This included Additional Superintendents of Police, 12 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 50 Inspectors and 150 Sub-Inspectors. One hundred and twenty seven polling stations located in 65 polling locations were identified as sensitive going by previous or ongoing incidents.

In the backdrop of charges by some political parties that police were supporting ruling TRS party, what steps taken to conduct fair election?

These are baseless allegations. We are working under direct supervision of three ECI observers. Not a single such allegation has been proved so far. We are determined to hold peaceful and perfect election despite attempts by some to create disturbances through different means.

How transparent are the frisking of people and checking of vehicles you are conducting?

When surveillance teams keep tabs on distribution of cash, liquor conduct searches, a video-grapher would record the same. We are using geo-tagging to ensure Collector, top officials and ECI observer access and watch the searches live through IP mode. There is no room for any suspicion. These teams are in addition to video surveillance teams and those monitoring model code of conduct violations.

Who can stay back in Huzurabad as the campaign ended?

Only voters of the constituency can move in the constituency. All outsiders, who came to Huzurabad for canvassing, be it leaders or party activists, should leave the place. Those still moving there would be sent away.

What measures are taken for peaceful conduct of by-poll?

No one will be spared if attempts are made to disrupt the polling process. Thirty static surveillance teams are operating on three shifts with two in each mandal. Fifteen flying squads are moving with one in each mandal on three shifts to check distribution of cash and liquor. Moreover, Chief Electoral Officer and three ECI observers are continuously monitoring the situation in the constituency.