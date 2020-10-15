Police impose traffic curbs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

15 October 2020 23:17 IST

Hyderabad police issued traffic advisory in view of heavy rainfall, which caused overflowing of drains in the city.

National Highway 44 (Hyderabad to Kurnool) after Aramghar junction is still inundated and no traffic can move till water reduces. All vehicles going towards Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shadnagar, and Kurnool, are advised to take Nehru Outer Ring Road to reach the airport and NH 44.

Police said that commuters should not take the PVNR Expressway.

Commuters intending to go towards Gachibowli from Mehdipatnam are advised to avoid Tolichowki flyover and take Seven Tombs road and traffic coming from Gachibowli towards Mehdipatnam are advised to take alternative routes via Shaikpet, Senor Valley, Filmnagar, BVB junction and Road No. 12 Banjara Hills.

Puranapul 100-feet road is completely closed due to the overflowing Musi river. Motorists are advised to take diversion towards Karwan as Malakpet rail-under-bridge is totally blocked. Commuters coming from Chaderghat are advised to take diversion towards Nimboliadda, Golnaka, Ambarpet, Ramanthapur, Uppal and take alternate routes.

Moosaram Bagh RTA Office bridge between Ali Cafe, and Amberpet roads are blocked due to an overflowing Musi. Malakpet to L.B. Nagar route is completely blocked due to nala overflow at Malakpet RUB. Commuters are advised to take diversion near Charmas Malakpet, Akerbagh, towards Fire Station, Chanchalguda.

The Falaknuma railway bridge is also blocked and commuters are advised to avoid this road and take alternate routes.

“Citizens are requested to make note of above diversions and kindly cooperate with police,” Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said.

In case of emergency, contact Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline No. 9010203626 and Traffic Control 040-27852482, he said.