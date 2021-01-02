Police helping TRS leaders in vindictive politics: TPCC chief

Government is implicating us in false cases: Uttam

Tension prevailed on the Warangal highway after Congress activists clashed with the police removing the barricades put up by the police to stop the Congress leaders from going to meet Jangaon District Congress president Janga Raghava Reddy, who is in the Warangal prison.

Police tried to stop the vehicles of TPCC president, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy, MLAs Sridhar Babu and Seetakka who were on their way to meet Mr. Raghava Reddy. After arguments, the police allowed them to go to Warangal.

After meeting Mr. Raghava Reddy, the TPCC chief accused the TRS government of implicating Congress leaders in false cases and he also alleged that a few officials of Telangana police were behaving as TRS activists and helping ruling party leaders pursue vindictive politics.

He accused Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao of resorting to vindictive politics and alleged that Mr. Janga Raghava Reddy was arrested by the Kazipet police based on a false complaint lodged by T. Samaiah around two months ago.

He said although the complainant had realised his mistake and wanted to compromise, Mr Dayakar Rao, in connivance with some local police officials, re-opened the case and got Raghava Reddy arrested. He said that the charges levelled against Ragahva Reddy were totally baseless and politically motivated and the TRS was trying to weaken the Congress by putting its leaders in jail in false cases.