Police gesture to ryots

sangareddy

24 October 2020 22:45 IST

In a move to create confidence among farmers in the time of distress, the Sangareddy police extended assistance to the farmers.

Several farmers, particularly tenant farmers, are in distress due to the heavy loss incurred by them with the recent rains.

Knowing about their fate, Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Sridhar Reddy arranged groceries packets for about 25 farmers at Chandapur village in Sadashivapet mandal and distributed them personally.

“We may not be in a position to clear all your debts. But we want to assure you that we are with you. This is a small token of help being extended to you at the time of Dasara, an important festival being observed in Telangana,” Mr Sridhar Reddy told the farmers.

Manjeera Rytu Sangham president T. Pruthvi Raj has also participated in the programme.