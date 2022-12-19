Police gather “clinching evidence” in Gudipally house blaze

December 19, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

Three days after six persons, including two children, were charred to death in a blaze that gutted a tiled-roof house in Gudipally village in Mancherial district, the police seem to have inched closer to cracking the case of a suspected act of arson.

Masu Shivaiah, 52, the owner of the house, his wife Padma, 45, their close relative Maunika, 25, and the latter’s two children – Himabindu and Sweety, besides S Shantaiah, 50, a worker of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), were burnt alive while asleep, in the blaze in the small hours of Saturday.

The incident created ripples across the coal belt region. A forensic team was pressed into service to collect evidence at the fire scene. Special teams were formed under the supervision of Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan to probe the case and establish the cause of the fire.

Sources said that two empty petrol cans were recovered near the incident site giving rise to suspicion of an act of arson.

Police teams are still working on several leads that reportedly indicated that the blaze was likely deliberately set by some persons at the behest of someone close to Shantaiah’s family.

The investigators reportedly stumbled upon clinching evidence and detained a few suspects for questioning.

Shantaiah had been staying at the house of Shivaiah for the past few months and this had reportedly strained his relations with his family members, sources added.

Maunika, who had come to visit her close relatives Shivaiah and Padma, met with a tragic end along with her two children in the devastating fire.

Police maintained that the investigation into the case from the suspected arson angle was progressing at a brisk pace. However, police refused to give further details saying it will hamper the ongoing probe.

When asked about the reported direction issued by the State Human Rights Commission to the police to submit a report on the incident, after taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, a police official, who is associated with the investigation, said, “We have not yet received any such orders till Monday evening.”

A thorough investigation is underway into the incident from all angles, the police official, who did not wish to be named, said.

