Police for longer curfew

Police in the State capital are mulling shortening the window for venturing out even for essentials. Thanks to unrelenting Hyderabadis disregarding the lockdown norm.

Several officials expressed agitation over the increasing number of people out on the streets for no valid reason, even as several thousands of vehicles have been seized, and many motorists booked under the stringent Epidemics Diseases Act.

They maintained that the force was getting exhausted from having to deal with people roaming around for no reason at all, especially in Old City areas and older parts of new Hyderabad such as Asifnagar, Humayun Nagar, and Toli Chowki.

“Many of them, when stopped and questioned, cite silly reasons and sometimes call local area leaders. It has become a major pain for us to deal with unruly people, so we are discussing reducing the 6 am to 7 pm window, like some other States have,” an officer said on condition of anonymity. Discussions are going on among the top brass, and the same will be proposed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao before the Cabinet meeting scheduled for Sunday.

On the other hand, residents of Kondapur are surprised that all shops, except pharmaceuticals, in the area are shutting down by 2 p.m., because of new police orders.

A few shopkeepers in Kondapur said they were told strictly by police that they must close by 2 p.m., without a grace period of even five minutes.

“We are finding it very difficult, but we are complying. Many residents have not been informed, so they keep coming after 2 pm also, but we are shutting down because we don't want any harassment or sealing off of our shop,” one Kirana store owner in Sri Ramnagar Colony near Chirec Public School said.

They were also told to put up notices to inform customers that they would close by 2 p.m.

Confirming about the new rule, a senior officer in the Cyberabad Commissionerate said orders were issued to restrict the movement of people, as a lot of people were seen moving about causally.

“Many are unnecessarily coming out on the streets, we were forced to bring the new orders. However, online services are permitted to operate till 5.30 p.m.,” he said.