Hyderabad

Police foil rally by GHMC workers

A rally by GHMC workers and employees demanding resolution of longstanding issues was foiled by police on Friday morning. Under the banner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Employees Union (GHMEU), workers took out a rally from Charminar, to proceed towards GHMC headquarters.

GHMEU president U. Gopal sought regularisation of outsourced workers, equal wages for equal work till regularisation, implementation of Pay Revision Commission recommendations for permanent employees, and scrapping of privatisation policies in GHMC. Demanding health cards for workers, he said privatisation of garbage transportation should be withdrawn.

Police stopped them at Charminar, and then at Madina crossroads, taking several employees and leaders into custody.

