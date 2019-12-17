Police foil farmers’ self-immolation bid

Tense situation prevailed for about one hour at the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer, Bodhan, on Monday following half a dozen farmers from Pentakurdu in the mandal attempting to commit self-immolation by sprinkling petrol on themselves.

With this, the grievance hearing by officials was affected.

Police personnel who were deployed for security at the office foiled their attempts and poured water on them.

Narahari Goud, Nayeem, Saleem, Rehana Begum, Lavanya, Khayyum and Srinivas Reddy barged into the office with petrol bottles and doused themselves with petrol, taking RDO Gopiram and others by surprise.

They later briefed the officials that they had lands on Allampur outskirts, which they used to till for the last 60 years through a way at 28/6 distributary of Nizamsagar. However, they alleged that the way was closed by Srinivas Reddy, Sai Patel and Veeranna Patel of the village and that they were not allowing them to go to their land. Their appeals to the revenue officials fell on deaf ears. Being helpless, they decided to end life, they said.

Circle Inspector Palle Rakesh along with additional forces rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The RDO promised to settle their issue.

