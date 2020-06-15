Police foil BJP protest against ‘inflated’ electricity bills

HYDERABAD

15 June 2020 23:07 IST

Party leadership condemns ‘pre-emptive’ arrests

For the second time in the last three days, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were stopped by the police from undertaking any protest programme, this time it was the planned dharna in front of ‘Vidyut Soudha’ and related offices at Mint Compound in Khairatabad to highlight the 'exorbitant' power bills, on Monday.

Party president Bandi Sanjay, former president K. Laxman, city president and MLC N. Ramchander Rao, general secretary Ch. Sambamurthy, P. Sudhakar Reddy and others were either 'house arrested' or stopped at the party office in Nampally or at various electricity offices across the city.

Mr. Sanjay charged the power distribution companies of putting an “enormous burden” on the common man already hit hard by COVID-19 related economic hardships in the name of different slabs.

Mr. Laxman told the media, even as he was being whisked away by the police, that the government should come to the rescue of the people during these times and pointed out that ‘inflated’ power bills issue has led to the ouster of many a regime in the past.

“The government and the power distribution companies should absorb the costs and provide succour to people already reeling under salary cuts and loss of livelihoods,” he said.

“We want to protest following due protocols of COVID-19, including social distancing, but this government is resorting to anti-democratic acts of house or party office arrests," said Mr. Rao. Both the police and BJP leaders were restrained in their respective actions as there was not much pushing or shoving as the latter allowed themselves to be arrested without much ado in tune with the prevailing virus control measures.

Party's chief spokesperson K. Krishna Saagar Rao strongly condemned the ‘pre-emptive’ arrests and said that as a responsible opposition party, "it is our duty to voice the concerns of common people being fleeced by TRS government with unprecedented electricity bills. These compounded electricity bills are both faulty and bloated. It is atrocious that this is being done in the midst of a serious health and economic crisis.” Mr. Rao demanded waiver of the last three months electricity bills, especially to the poor and middle class rather than use "police force to undermine constitutional rights” of the Opposition parties.