Police eye on scaremongers

Stringent action will be initiated against those spreading rumours about COVID-19 on social media, said Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C.Sajjanar.

In a statement issued on Friday, the top cop said that a lot of rumours have surfaced on social media and other media platforms about Coronavirus. “This has created havoc among the people, especially among youngsters who pass on the messages to others without verifying the facts,” he said.

He said that police are doing their best to create awareness on coronavirus and requested people to consult a doctor or on ‘Dial 104’ helpline number if they have any symptoms of the virus.

Further, Mr. Sajjanar requested pharma traders not to create panic among people by increasing the prices of sanitisers and face masks.