Police distribute essentials to tribal people in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district

July 03, 2022 03:51 IST

As part of an outreach initiative titled “Policelu Mee Kosam”, the Tiryani police distributed essential commodities to tribal people living in the far-flung Gundala village in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad dIstrict on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police K. Suresh Kumar handed over essential commodities to tribal people. He also gave away walkers to senior citizens and books to children. He presented volleyball kits to the local youth.

Addressing the gathering, the SP exhorted youth to stay away from bad habits and keep the anti-social elements at bay. He called upon the villagers to dial ‘100’ to seek assistance from police.

Additional SP Acheshwar Rao, DSP R Srinivas, Inspector of Police A Narendar and others were present.

Earlier in the day, the police officials traversed a distance of 15 km on a tractor and 3 km on foot to reach the interior village.