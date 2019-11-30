Hyderabad

Police didn’t act swiftly: Mahila Congress president

more-in

Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress president Nerella Sharada came down heavily on the police for ‘failing’ to respond in time with regard to the missing complaint filed by the 27-year-old vet’s family. In a statement here, she said the killing of an innocent girl reflects the sick mindset of people against women and demanded stringent action against the culprits.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 8:34:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/police-didnt-act-swiftly-mahila-congress-president/article30121752.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY