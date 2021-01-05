Police crackdown on Chinese manja sellers

HYDERABAD

05 January 2021 22:24 IST

The Mangalhat police on Tuesday cracked down on alleged sellers of nylon coated manja and apprehended a kite seller.

Police identified the accused as Rakesh Singh (34) who runs the Yash Patang Shop. He was allegedly in possession of 59 spools of the banned manja, which is popularly known as Chinese manja.

Police booked a case under sections 188 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 5 and 15 of the Environment Protection Act of 1986.

