Police crack two burglary cases, recover booty worth ₹ 16 lakh

January 10, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier taking a look at the stolen goods recovered in two separate burglary cases during a press conference in Khammam on Tuesday. 

Mudigonda police have cracked the recent case of theft at a local goldsmith’s shop in Vallabhi village with the arrest of two “burglars” and recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments worth ₹ 10 lakh from the duo here this morning.

The arrested persons were identified as V. Venkatesh and N. Ramesh, from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, police said. They were apprehended by a joint team of the Mudigonda police and the Central Crime Station (CCS) personnel during a vehicle checking drive at Vandanam crossroads on the outskirts of the town.

Addressing the media in Khammam today, Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier said stolen jewellery - 23 grams of gold and 12 kg of silver ornaments worth ₹ 10 lakh were recovered from the two arrested accused.

In a separate incident, a burglar allegedly involved in a case of house break-in at Khanapuram Haveli in the town, was arrested by the CCS sleuths near Sri Sri Circle here this morning. About 97 grams of gold ornaments and 724 grams of silver articles worth about ₹ 6 lakh were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused identified as M Vijay Kumar of Chintal in Rangareddy district.

