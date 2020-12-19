Police crack down on erring online loan sharks

Hyderabad

19 December 2020 22:09 IST

Eight cases filed against loan app companies

Cracking the whip against erring online loan apps for alleged harassment of debtors, Cyberabad police swung into action and conducted raids on the offices of certain companies, which incidentally turned out to be call centres.

So far eight cases against such companies were registered in Hyderabad while six and one each were booked in Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates respectively.

The harassment by these companies has so far claimed at least three lives in Telangana, with the latest being the death of a 29-year-old techie from Rajendranagar. As P.Sunil’s death created furore across the State, the Cyberabad police swiftly acted against the companies indulging in harassment of the loanees.

Confirming the latest development to The Hindu, Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Rohini Priyadarshini said that their sleuths conducted raids at the offices of companies. “One of them is an app developing company, while the rest are call centres. So far we have not made any arrests,” she said.

However, Ms. Priyadarshini said that they served notices on the micro financiers and asked them to appear for questioning. So far, the Cybercrime police of Cyberabad Commissionerate registered six cases. Police said that they have identified at least 60 such instant loan mobile apps which were not registered or recognised by the RBI as Non-Banking Financial Company and their operations were unlawful.

When asked how the companies in question managed to get funds to disburse loans instantly, the DCP said that some NBFCs are ‘pumping’ money for high returns as promised by the mobile loan app firms.

“Companies who are investing in such apps are also being verified and will soon be summoned for questioning,” she said, adding that one such NBFC operating from Delhi was identified.

“Except for online harassment and humiliation, so far we have not received any complaint of physical harassment by the lenders,” Ms. Priyadarshini said.

According to police, students, unemployed youth and homemakers have become victims of this harassment as many of them have taken loans from these firms without the knowledge of their parents or spouse.