Hyderabad

Police control room on lockdown queries

It will work round the clock

Cyberabad police have set up a dedicated control room for any kind of queries or grievances during the lockdown period.

“The control room will function round the clock throughout the lockdown period. People can raise all grievances related to various issues during the lockdown period,” said Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar.

He people to call 9490617440 and 9490617431 to report a violation of home quarantine norms, social distancing, lockdown orders in Cyberabad commissionerate. People can mail their grievance at covidcontrolcyb @gmail.com. “Public are requested to utilise the services of the control room,” Mr. Sajjanar added.

