Police continue to stop power staff on duty

Intervention by Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy aside, police threatened electricity employees on duty again on Sunday at two places in Rajanna-Sircilla and Jagityal districts. They were let off with a warning not to come on the road after 10 a.m.

According to officials of the Northern Power Distribution Company Ltd. (TSNPDCL), a lorry laden with electric poles from the poles-making unit at Sircilla was on the way to a few tribal habitations in Mancherial and Kumram Bheem-Asifabad districts for electrification of tribal hamlets.

The lorry with some staff on duty were stopped at Gutta Nallagonda checkpost near Vemulawada and also at the checkpost at bypass road outside Jagityal. The vehicle was on its way to Mancherial via Vemulawada and Jagityal.

Chairman and Managing Director of Northern Discom A. Gopal Rao stated that the power utility staff on duty were threatened by the police at the two checkposts and foul language was used against them. He appealed to the police not to obstruct the electricity staff on duty as all activities related to power supply have been exempted from the lockdown to ensure uninterrupted power supply.