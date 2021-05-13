Police continue to stop ambulances on borders

Hyderabad

13 May 2021 21:57 IST

Situation on the Telangana borders continues to remain the same with police allowing only ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients with prior confirmation of beds from the hospitals.

In Mancherial district under Ramagundam commissionerate, a team of police officers along with staff from Medical and Revenue departments, are checking each vehicle crossing the Telangana-Maharashtra border.

“We are allowing vehicles only with advanced booking. If the attendants show the message or bed confirmation document from the hospital, the Medical and Revenue staff will verify it and send the vehicle,” a senior police officer said.

Police of Adilabad, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts are not stopping the medical emergency vehicles on the Telangana-Maharashtra borders.

The situation continues to worsen on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border in Jogulamba-Gadwal district, where the personnel of law enforcement agency are reportedly not allowing vehicles.

“COVID-19 patients without confirmation of bed at the hospital in Hyderabad or Mahabubnagar are not allowed to cross the border. We are sending them back,” a police officer at the check post said.

Khammam Special Correspondent writes:

New barricades were erected at the entry points along the inter-State border with Andhra Pradesh and at other vantage points in old undivided Nalgonda district on Thursday to regulate vehicular movement as part of measures to to implement the lockdown.

The border points at Ramapuram in Suryapet district bordering Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, at Damaracherla and Nagarjunasagar bordering Guntur district of the neighbouring State witnessed a steady flow of inter-State vehicular movement during the lockdown relaxation period from 6 am to 10 am on Thursday, sources said.

Joint teams of police, revenue and health departments maintained a strict vigil at the border points to ensure uninterrupted movement of oxygen tankers and prevent violation of lockdown regulations.

Several vehicles without valid e-pass were sent back by the police on the other side of inter-State border earlier in the day.