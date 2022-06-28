Police construct community hall in interior tribal village in Bhadrachalam Agency

Villagers had asked for such a facility; police also distribute solar lamps

In an apparent move to win hearts and minds of Adivasis living in the far-flung villages of Charla mandal in Telangana’s Bhadrachalam Agency along the restive inter-State border with Chhattisgarh, the district police built a community hall at an estimated cost of ₹6 lakh in Pusuguppa, an interior tribal village in Charla mandal.

Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt along with the local villagers inaugurated the community hall in Pusuguppa on Tuesday.

During a meeting held in the village as part of the outreach programme in the recent past, the villagers of Pusuguppa urged the police officials to ensure construction of a community hall in their remote village, sources said.

The police also distributed solar lamps to the students of the mandal parishad primary schools in Pusuguppa, Unjupalli and Vaddipeta villages on the occasion.

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) G. Vineeth, Bhadrachalam ASP B. Rohith Raj and others were present.

Earlier this month, the TSRTC launched a weekly bus service between Charla and Pusuguppa, the border village adjoining Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar division, considered as a Maoist stronghold.