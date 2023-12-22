ADVERTISEMENT

Police constables rescue family from burning penthouse in Panjagutta

December 22, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

Traffic constable Shravan Kumar and law and order police constable Satyanarayana entered the building and brought out the family members.

Naveen Kumar

Two police constables of Panjagutta police station executed a daring rescue of a family trapped inside a penthouse of a five-storied building following a fire mishap on December 22. Traffic constable Shravan Kumar and law and order police constable Satyanarayana entered the building and brought out the family members.

Officials from the fire control said that they received a distress call at 7.44 a.m. and rushed three fire tenders from Jubilee Hills, Assmebly and Sanath Nagar fire stations. “The building has a cellar, ground floor and five stories along with a penthouse,” said the official.

Inspector of Panjagutta police, B. Durga Rao said that the policemen broke the door of the house and rescued five persons. “Preliminary investigation revealed that a short circuit in the kitchen might have caused the fire,” said the inspector.

