Police constable tests positive in Hyderabad

A 35-year-old constable with Hyderabad police tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The constable was on enforcement duty at Ashok Nagar and later at Domalguda. His wife and their two children, aged seven and eight, a sub-inspector and five more constables with whom he had interacted were sent to Government quarantine at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital and their swabs were sent for testing, an officer said.

He said that on April 6, the constable had experienced body ache and he was granted leave. Five days later, on April 11, he had a running temperature. On the advice of his superior, he got admitted to King Koti Government hospital on Thursday and on Saturday he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Soon, he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital and his primary contacts are under government quarantine,” the officer said.

He said the victim might have come in contact with a coronavirus symptomatic person while performing the duty at check posts.

On April 6, a 55-year-old head constable with Hyderabad police and his family members, including his granddaughter, tested positive for COVID-19.