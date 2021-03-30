Police constable found hanging

A 30-year-old police constable was found hanging from a tree, police said on Tuesday.

According to Yacharam Police, who are investigating the case, the victim Malikarjuna Saidulu was working as a police constable in Nalgonda district.

Police suspect marital discord could have led the victim to take the extreme step.

“The body was found hanging from a tree and in an open land near a temple. The incident took place on Monday , around midnight. The victim was married in December, last year and was having small arguments with his wife, and this is why he has taken this step,” Yacharam police said.

The body has been handed over to the victim’s father. A case has been booked and investigation is underway.

There is somebody to listen at: +914066202000 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.