Police constable dies of electrocution in rainwater puddle at Jubilee Hills check post

May 01, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in Hyderabad, on May 1, 2023. Representative image | Photo Credit: PTI

A police constable, who was returning home on his motorcycle, died of electrocution at Jubilee Hills check post on April 30.

The victim has been identified as Solem Veeraswamy, 44, a constable with Greyhounds, a special force unit of Telangana police.

According to Jubilee Hills police, Veeraswamy after dropping his brother at 1st Battalion TSSP in Yousufguda, was heading home. On reaching Jubilee Hills check post, near pillar number 1597, the constable lost control of his motorcycle and fell. It is suspected that he might have fallen in a puddle of rainwater on the road that was exposed to a faulty electric leakage from a pole nearby.

The patrolling police also attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but he could not be revived. Doctors at a nearby private hospital declared him ‘dead on arrival’.

The victim’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for further procedure.  

Jubilee Hills police said a probe was initiated.

Heavy rains continued to pound Hyderabad on April 30 too, resulting in stagnation and flooding of roads and houses in low-lying areas.  

On April 29, a 9 year old girl was washed away reportedly due to negligence of civic authorities. The victim, Mounika, was swept away in a nullah at Kalasiguda, Secunderabad, after she accidentally slipped into an uncovered pit.  

