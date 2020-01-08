Complaint over delay in screening movie

S. Umesh, working as a lecturer at a private college, lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that there was a 13-minute delay in screening a film he had gone to watch. Based on his complaint, and court’s instructions, Malkajgiri police registered a case under the Telangana State Cinemas (Regulations) Act, 1955, against Cinepolis management.

Malkajgiri inspector A Man Mohan said the complaint went to Cinepolis on January 1 to watch a film, which was scheduled to commence at 1.25 p.m. However, the complainant alleged that the screening commenced at 1.38 p.m. He lodged a complaint against this on January 2. The police sought the court’s direction, and a case was registered on Tuesday. The police would find out if there was any delay and, if there was, what was screened during the 13 minutes.