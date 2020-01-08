Hyderabad

Complaint over delay in screening movie

more-in

S. Umesh, working as a lecturer at a private college, lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that there was a 13-minute delay in screening a film he had gone to watch. Based on his complaint, and court’s instructions, Malkajgiri police registered a case under the Telangana State Cinemas (Regulations) Act, 1955, against Cinepolis management.

Malkajgiri inspector A Man Mohan said the complaint went to Cinepolis on January 1 to watch a film, which was scheduled to commence at 1.25 p.m. However, the complainant alleged that the screening commenced at 1.38 p.m. He lodged a complaint against this on January 2. The police sought the court’s direction, and a case was registered on Tuesday. The police would find out if there was any delay and, if there was, what was screened during the 13 minutes.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2020 11:17:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/police-complaint-over-delay-in-screening-film/article30517137.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY