Police complaintagainst KCR

A complaint against care-taker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was filed with the Golconda police on Friday, accusing him of betraying people by dissolving the Assembly prematurely.

A businessman from Rethigalli of Golconda, Mohammed Irfan, lodged the complaint, alleging that dissolution of the Assembly by Mr. Rao was an attack on people who had deposed trust in him to run government for five years.

The complainant sought action against the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers for imposing the burden of election expenditure on people, which could have been held along with general elections in 2019.

An acknowledgement was issued to him after receiving the complaint, Golconda Inspector Munawar said.

