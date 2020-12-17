Police Command Control Centre to be inaugurated next year

Hyderabad

The Integrated Police Command Control Centre, coming up at Banjara Hills at a cost of ₹800 crore, will be functional next year, said Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Thursday.

After inauguration the 200 community CCTV cameras in the limits of Golconda, Asifnagar, and Humayun Nagar police stations, Mr. Ali said that the first-of--its-kind Command Control Centre in the country would make Hyderabad more safer.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid a big platform for peace and security in the State, as part of which he provided adequate support to the police department. About 60 percent of the total cameras in the country are located in Hyderabad,” he said.

He said that the department had strengthened the police force by adding 27,000 new personnel in two phases to fill the vacancies in the police department.

“We have allocated 33 % of the recruitment of police candidates to women to ensure the safety of women while ₹700 crore has been allocated for patrol cars with the help of which the teams are able to reach the area within minutes of calling Dial 100,” he said.

Stating that the crime rate in the State had seen a decline when compared to 2014, Mr. Ali said that “one cannot escape from police after committing a crime here.”

Later Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said the CCTV cameras play a major role in prevention and identification of crime.