Police come to the rescue of people in distress

True to the motto of people-friendly policing, personnel of the three police commissionerates — Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda — went the extra mile in lending a helping hand to families in distress as rain lashed the city again on Saturday evening.

Standing shoulder to shoulder, the men in khaki provided essentials and life-saving medicines at the doorstep of those marooned.

When a man from Hafeez Baba Nagar tweeted the need for milk powder for his 15-month-old daughter, constables Praveen and Vivek waded through mucky waters to supply it to him.

Within no time, the police responded and sent over a team to deliver milk powder. “We ran out of milk powder at midnight and I was unable to step out as it was pouring. So I raised my concern with the police, who came to my rescue in feeding my toddler Zunerah,” Mohammed Azhar Miskeen, who had also posted a video of the flooding outside his house, told The Hindu.

“I can never forget their (police’s) favour. They are truly people-friendly,” he added.

Two elderly persons, who were trapped in an inundated house at Saroornagar were rescued by the Rachakonda police with the help of a proclaimer.

Meanwhile, two persons stuck in a car at Lashkarguda Vagu between Batasingaram and Masjidpur villages were rescued by the Abdullapurmet police with the help of an earthmover.

The top police officials, commissioners Anjani Kumar, VC Sajjanar and Mahesh M. Bhagwat, who were on the frontline leading the rescue operation did not even have a wink of sleep throughout the night.

They were monitoring the ground situation and rushing the police men to vulnerable spots and did a commendable job even as cumulonimbus clouds were ominously gathering in the skies.