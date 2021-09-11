Police clueless about rape, murder suspect

Hyderabad police has virtually no clue about the only suspect in the sensational rape and murder case of a six-year-old girl at Saidabad over 72 hours since the offence took place.

Top police officers told The Hindu that they are racking their brains as the suspect, Raju, has no mobile phone and his actions were not recorded on CCTV cameras in the area, as many of them are defunct. They are also questioning ‘almost every’ relative to trace him, but in vain, as he didn’t meet or call any of them, including his wife.

Police maintain that multiple teams were deployed to trace Raju, an alcohol addict. “He is like a vagabond; eats, drinks and sleeps on the footpath or next to nalas. We are having difficulty finding him,” a police officer said.

Police said the girl was raped and murdered by her neighbour at Singareni Colony on Thursday.

When her half-naked body with bite marks was found in Raju’s house, locals staged protests and blocked roads at Champapet and Karmanghat. As a result, heavy police force was deployed in the area. “The girl’s mother suspected Raju as he too was missing. Soon, they entered his house only to find the girl’s body wrapped in a bedsheet,” police said.