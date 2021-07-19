Police cautioned against “over enthusiasm”

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) A. Revanth Reddy has cautioned the police against exhibiting over enthusiasm such as not allowing Congress leaders, including him, to come out of their residences on Monday morning, when they planned a visit to Kokapet lands auctioned by the State government recently.

Even the Nizam had the police and support of his private army but when his government excesses had crossed the limits of people’s patience, a rebellion had taken roots against the regime, Mr. Revanth Reddy said adding that the TRS government is under the impression that police would protect it from people’s wrath.

In the letter, the Banjara Hills Police wrote: “Police has no intention to prevent him from proceeding to New Delhi to attend Parliament session. However, the police presence at his residence is with regard to the call given by Congress party for a protest organised at Kokapet in Cyberabad limits for which the Cyberabad police has not given permission.”