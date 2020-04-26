Police brave all odds for relentless vigil

A decade-and-a-half ago, police here worked relentlessly for maintenance of law and order during the fight against naxalites by combing operations in jungles. Some had become martyrs in the exchange of fire with naxalites or when they triggered landmines and claymore mines.

Now in 2020, police are waging a war against COVID-19 in the district by risking their lives and working in odd working conditions during the lockdown and curfew. During the anti-naxalite operations, the police braved the snakes, insects and other creatures in the jungles and the ambushes by naxalites including mines. Police are braving mosquitoes and insects at night and the blistering heatwave conditions during the daytime for strict implementation of lockdown.

Sometimes they are discharging duties without food and water when posted at remote or odd locations. “When we fought the naxalites, it was very clear that their enemies were the police, elected representatives and informers. But there is no particular enemy for coronavirus. It attacks each and every person exposed to it,” said Satyanarayana, a constable in the town.

Incidentally, the representatives of various voluntary organisations came forward and donated masks, sanitisers, and gloves and also served food to police personnel on duty. In some other locations, the local residents are offering them tea and snacks while they discharge their duties in the colonies. To boost their morale, Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy sometimes participates in the patrolling.