Police book trespass case agaisnt Tejasvi Surya

26 November 2020 21:50 IST

Cases make us stronger, says BJYM leader

Osmania University police of Hyderabad registered a criminal case against BJYM national president and MP Tejasvi Surya over his visit to Osmania University campus during GHMC election campaign, following a complaint lodged by the university authorities.

Police invoked Section 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 21 and 76 of Hyderabad City Police Act against the MP from Karnataka. Mr. Surya, who was in Hyderabad campaigning for BJP candidates in Baldia polls, addressed a gathering of party workers at Arts College on OU campus two days ago.

Accompanied by BJP leaders and workers, he stormed into the campus through the university gate at AMS arch. University authorities kept the gate closed since imposition of lockdown in March due to COVID-19 pandemic. “We registered the case after the OU Registrar lodged a formal complaint on the day the MP entered the campus,” the OU police said.

Responding over the First Information Report issued against him, Mr. Surya tweeted that Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao can register any number of cases against him. “Dear KCR Garu, File as many cases as you want. You can’t stop BJP. You will only make us stronger!”, the young MP from Karnataka tweeted.